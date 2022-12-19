Putin's rare visit to Belarus: Lukashenko urges unity with Russia in 'difficult times'

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus on Monday (December 19) to discuss the key aspects of the further development of the strategic partnership and alliance between both nations. Russian defence and foreign ministers also accompanied Putin during his rare visit to the ex-Soviet ally.

Putin's visit came on the same day when Russia reportedly launched a "kamikaze" drone attack in Ukraine. Moscow targeted key infrastructure in and around Kyiv which caused emergency blackouts in a dozen regions.

Kremlin's statement mentioned that the focus of Putin's visit is on the integration within the Union State, as well as current issues on the international and regional agenda.

The Russian state television showed Putin disembarking a plane at an airport in Minsk. He was greeted by his close ally Lukashenko ahead of bilateral talks.

Some Western experts have raised concerns that Putin will urge Belarus to join the fresh ground offensive against Ukraine. If it happened, it will open a new front for Kyiv in the ongoing war, which started on February 24.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied all the reports and termed them "totally stupid, groundless fabrications."

As translated by the news agency Reuters, Putin said, "I want to note that last year, in 2021, we saw a very good jump forward in our trade and economy. Our trade turnover, and I want to stress this, even before all the different events connected to the "special military operation", before that, in 2021, rose by a third and reached $38.5 billion. That's a really good, important result."

On the other hand, Lukashenko told Putin, "Difficult times require us to have political will and to focus on getting results on all topics of the bilateral agenda. The main issues lately have been defence and security issues."

Ahead of the visit, Russia announced its forces were running military drills with Belarusian forces. The Russian defence ministry released footage of drills in Belarus.

The footage showed soldiers conducting tank manoeuvres and practising artillery and sniper fire at a snow-dusted training ground. The ministry said: "From the morning until the evening twilight -- there is not a single second of silence at the training grounds of Belarus."

(With inputs from agencies)

