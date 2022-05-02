Putin to undergo cancer operation, hand power to ex-spy chief, claims report

A British media report citing a 'Kremlin insider' has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be forced to relinquish control of the Ukraine war for a few days while he prepares for cancer surgery.

While he goes under the knife, the Putin is expected to choose hardline Security Council head and ex-FSB commander Nikolai Patrushev to lead the invasion, The Sun reported.

Patrushev, 70, a shadowy figure regarded as a key architect of the war strategy thus far, is the man who persuaded Putin that Kyiv is swamped with neo-Nazis.

The claims were made on the popular Telegram channel General SVR, whose source is said to be a high-ranking Kremlin official, according to the report.

General SVR reported that Putin has abdominal cancer and Parkinson's.

The report comes amid rumours that Putin will declare war on Ukraine and order the mass mobilisation of military-age men, posing a significant political risk.

The surgical procedure was supposed to take place in the second part of April, but it was postponed, according to SVR.

'Putin was advised to have surgery, and the date is currently being discussed and decided upon,' according to the site.

'There appears to be no pressing need, but it cannot be postponed.'

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.