Putin to head to China as two countries draw ever closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to China next week to meet "dear friend" Xi Jinping in order to forge even closer ties with the country which is viewed as a key strategic relationship in global politics. Experts are increasingly of the view that Moscow is fast becoming a junior partner in this equation.

On October 17-18, Beijing is playing host to representatives from 130 countries to mark a decade of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It is a key geopolitical project of Chinese President Xi Jinping which seeks to expand China's global reach.

All eyes will be on Putin, who last month, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Saint Petersburg and said he had "gladly accepted" Xi's invitation to visit China for the BRI congregation.

The trade between the two countries has soared considerably since the beginning of Ukraine invasion. As international sanctions increasingly cornered Russian economy, Chinese imports of Russian oil was a critical lifeline to Moscow.

Last year, bilaeral trade soared to a record USD 190 billion, says the Chinese customs data. Both countries have pledged to take this to USD 200 billion this year.

In the aftermath of Russia's Ukraine invasion, China provided diplomatic cover and refused to condemn the war. China positioned itself as a neutral party but the stance was seen as benefitting Russia in global diplomatic circles.

"Beijing has maintained a posture of 'pro-Russia neutrality' throughout the invasion, providing critical diplomatic, economic, and non-lethal military assistance to Moscow," Joseph Webster, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center, told AFP.

The shared struggle

China and Russia see their alliance as a symbiotic necessity and as a bulwark against Western dominance.

When President Xi Jinping made state visit to Moscow in March, he had hailed the "truly unlimited possibilities" in the partnership of the countries.

In May, the Chinese leader told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that Beijing and Moscow would continue to offer each other "firm support on issues concerning each other's core interests".

(With inputs from agencies)

