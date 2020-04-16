Putin postpones World War-II parade due to coronavirus

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Russia, President Putin on Thursday postponed the World War-II parade which is held annually on May 9 in the country.

"The risks associated with the epidemic, whose peak has not passed yet, are extremely high," Putin said, adding,"This does not give me the right to begin preparations for the parade and other mass events now."

The day marks the surrender of Nazi Germany to Russian forces in 1945 - a key date in the Russian calendar. Russian veterans had earlier requested Putin to postpone the event amid the coronavirus outbreak with the country on lockdown.

Kremlin had earlier said it would look into the appeal by Russian veterans. The plan for the parade included the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron as the country would showcase its military might.

On Thursday, Russia reported 3,448 COVID-19 infection cases with the number of confirmed cases rising to 27,938.

The virus has claimed 232 lives in the country with health officials complaining that they are short of personal protection equipment(PPE).

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, US President Trump spoke to the Russian president as the foreign ministry said, "President Putin believes this pandemic is the time to help each other."

"This is very positive and the US president told Putin of this readiness during the recent phone call," Kremlin spokesman said, adding,"Russia would take Trump up on his offer if need be."