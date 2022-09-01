Putin not to attend Gorbachev's funeral due to 'schedule' constraints

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of Soviet Russia's last leader Mikhail Gorbachev. The Kremlin said that Putin will not be able to attend the funeral due to 'schedule' constraints. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke with the reporters on a phone call.

"Unfortunately, the president's work schedule will not allow him to do this on Sept. 3, so he decided to do it today," Peskov said.

Peskov said Putin paid his respects to Gorbachev on Thursday morning and that he visited and laid a wreath at Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital. Gorbachev passed away on Tuesday (August 30).

Pekov said that Gorbachev's funeral will have 'elements' of a state funeral, including a guard of honour, and that the state was helping with the organisation.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of Soviet Russia, has made indelible mark on the global politics due to his policies of 'glasnost' and 'perestroika'. He attempted to open up Soviet Russia to the world and afford some civilian liberties. The experiment ended in breakdown of Soviet Russia.

Putin, it is understood, considers breakdown of Soviet Russia, a superpower, a tragedy for his country. Though Gorbachev is often hailed in the West as someone who ended the Cold War, there are many within Russia who hold him responsible for country's downfall from superpower status.

(With inputs from agencies)

