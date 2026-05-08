/Putin living in bunkers fearing assassination, coup attempts? Kremlin dismisses reports

After reports surfaced of Russian President Vladimir Putin spending much of his time in underground bunkers - directing the war effort against Ukraine - out of growing fears of an assassination attempt, Kremlin dismissed leaked European intelligence that extra security has been installed around Putin.

“What ‘European intelligence agency’ are you referring to? I am not aware that such an agency exists. Unfortunately, I don’t know what it is," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Huffpost.

Putin fears being assassinated?

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The European intelligence agency report states that Putin fears being assassinated and is particularly wary of drones that he suspects the Russian elite could use to kill him.

But the biggest risk comes from former Putin confidante, Sergei Shoigu, the dossier states. He was once the defence minister but was later removed and is currently serving as secretary of the Security Council. Shoigu "is associated with the risk of a coup, as he retains significant influence within the military high command," the report says. However, the report does not provide evidence to suspect Shoigu.

The report by an unnamed agency – shared by CNN this week also states that the Russian president has spent significant periods hiding in upgraded bunkers hours away from Moscow since the Ukraine war began in 2022.

Further it says that Putin had stopped using his home in Moscow or his summer property in Valdai town after there were reports of Ukraine was trying to target the president at his personal residence.