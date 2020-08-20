Putin critic Alexei Navalny in intensive care after 'poisoning'

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was in intensive care in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after he fell ill in what his spokeswoman said was a suspected poisoning. He was being treated in a hospital in the city of Omsk after he lost consciousness on a flight to Moscow and his plane made an emergency landing.

Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner, is among President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics.

His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter that Navalny had been placed in a coma on a ventilator and that tests were being carried out.

"Alexei has toxic poisoning," she wrote. "Alexei is now in intensive care."

"I'm sure it was intentional poisoning," she told the Echo of Moscow radio station.

State news agency TASS reported that Navalny was in the intensive care unit for toxicology patients in Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1.

Yarmysh said that police and investigators had arrived and questioned a doctor.

"We think that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed in his tea. That was the only thing he drank in the morning," she wrote on Twitter.

Yarmysh said they had been on a work trip to Tomsk.

The head of the legal department of the Anti-Corruption Foundation that Navalny heads, Vyacheslav Gimadi, wrote on Twitter that "there is no doubt that Navalny was poisoned for his political position and activity."

He said Navalny's lawyers were requesting an investigation into the attempted assassination of a public figure.

Navalny has previously suffered physical attacks, and a number of Kremlin critics have been poisoned in the past.

He endured chemical burns to his eye in 2017 when attackers threw green dye used as a disinfectant at his face outside his office.

In August last year Navalny suffered rashes and his face became swollen while he was in a police detention centre serving a short term for calling for illegal protests.

Navalny, a charismatic lawyer and whistleblower, is travelling the country to promote a tactical voting strategy to oppose pro-Putin candidates in more than 30 regional elections in September.