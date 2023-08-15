Putin calls for closer cooperation with N. Korea in message to Kim: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (August 15) congratulated the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on marking the country's National Liberation Day — the 78th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, which is also celebrated as a national holiday in South Korea.

Putin called for Moscow and Pyongyang to deepen ties as both nations experience increasing isolation from the West, weighted with sanctions. Western actions have drawn Moscow and Pyongyang closer since the Kremlin deployed troops to Ukraine and commenced large-scale hostilities last year.

According to the Russian president, during Korea's liberation from Japan and "harsh wartime", the groundwork was laid for close cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

In a statement distributed by the Kremlin, Putin said: "I am sure that we will continue to build up bilateral cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our peoples, in the interests of strengthening stability and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the Northeast Asian region as a whole."

North Korean state media KCNA said that the leaders of both nations exchanged letters and pledged to develop their ties into what Kim called a "long-standing strategic relationship".

As quoted in the letter, Kim said: "I am firmly convinced that the friendship and solidarity ... will be further developed into a long-standing strategic relationship in conformity with the demand of the new era."

"The two countries will always emerge victorious, strongly supporting and cooperating with each other in the course of achieving their common goal and cause."

North Korea has been accused by the West of providing weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, including artillery shells, shoulder-fired rockets and missiles. Pyongyang and Moscow have denied any arms transactions.

Putin also voiced concern over a fatal fire at a fuel station in the southern region of Dagestan that left more than two dozen dead.

"President Putin expresses his most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy in Dagestan and wishes a speedy recovery to the victims," the Russian leader said, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

(With inputs from agencies)

