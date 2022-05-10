Pulitzer Prize 2022: Winners announced, Indians Adnan, Sanna, Amit Dave and Danish Siddiqui awarded

The winners of the Pulitzer Prizes for Journalism, Books, Drama, and Music for 2022 were announced on Monday at 3 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The Washington Post was among the winners, which included Indian journalists Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave, and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters.

Ukrainian journalists were honoured with a special commendation for the Pulitzer Prize in Journalism in 2022, while jurors praised coverage of the January 6th attacks on the Capitol, the exit from Afghanistan, and the Surfside condominium disaster in Florida.

Danish Siddiqui, Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave, all Reuters photographers, were posthumously awarded a Pulitzer Prize for their photos of COVID's toll on India.