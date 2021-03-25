'Pub? Yes, Haircut? No': Boris Johnson explains COVID vaccine certificates while painting bananas

As per the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's coronavirus lockdown lifting plan, all hairdressers and pubs can reopen from April 12, if serving the customers outdoors.

Johnson has also hinted that the pub-goers might have to provide evidence of whether or not they have been vaccinated, once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

As per local reports, the government is looking into people producing a negative COVID test as proof before entering a pub. However, a final decision has not been taken yet.

While the decision has not been finalised yet, the pub owners are not very happy with it as some believe it may bring in a feeling of being discriminated against for those who have not been vaccinated yet.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has already planned his first trip to a pub. During a visit to a nursery school, when he was asked whether he has an appointment with the hairdresser for April 12, Johnson jokingly responded, "For the pub? Yes. For the haircut? I don't know about that."

"I need to get a haircut... I do need a haircut, I do badly need a haircut, it's going to happen," he added.

He used this opportunity to assure people that COVID vaccine certificates will surely have "a role" but "no decisions have been taken at all" yet on the usage and process of these certificates.

Johnson was also spotted trying to paint a picture of a bunch of bananas and proudly showcased it for the cameras.