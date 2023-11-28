Psychological impact of Israel-Hamas war: Use of anti-depressants on the rise in Israel

Israel's health maintenance organisation's report highlights how the war is impacting people residing in the conflict zones. A report published by HAARETZ on Monday (Nov 27) mentioned that the use of prescription drugs to treat depression and trauma increased in the month after the Israel-Hamas war started.

As per the report, Clalit Health Services said the number of prescriptions issued to treat those conditions between September and October grew by 11 per cent. This particular health service is the HMO which, as per the report, treats more than half of all Israelis and around 80 per cent of those living in the war-torn north and south.

The report also mentioned that the rise is seen in prescriptions, which included psychiatric drugs and tranquilisers, such as antidepressants and antianxiety drugs from the SSRI family, and also the drugs from the benzodiazepine family.

As per the report, the HMOs stated that in most of the new cases, the prescribed drugs are for short-term use and are aimed at treating anxiety. They are not necessarily a long-term solution. People are also buying over-the-counter preparations and nutritional supplements with a focus on relaxation and stress reduction.

Another health service, the Maccabi Health Services, which insures some 2.6 million Israelis, said as mentioned in the report that the number of prescriptions it was making for anti-depressants and trauma and tranquillisers had risen 20 per cent in the first months of the war.

As quoted, Dr Tali Shmueli, Maccabi's chief psychiatrist, said: "Not everyone who visits a doctor will necessarily leave with a prescription. There are those for whom a reassuring call or a referral to call therapy is enough. There are those who will be directed to use natural sedatives. Such preparations are not addictive, have no side effects and can help for a certain amount of time."

Shmueli said that "many of those seeking help don't really need psychiatric medication. However, in cases where we really see that someone is not functioning, we give a prescription for medication".

Psychological impacts of war

In a report published on October 11, just a few days after the Israel-Hamas war started, the American Psychological Association released a report, titled APA warns of psychological impacts of violence in Middle East.

The report said: "APA is gravely concerned for the physical safety and mental health of the millions of Israelis and Palestinians affected by this growing surge in violence."

"APA deplores the human cost of aggression, including violations of human rights, adverse humanitarian consequences, deep psychological distress, and the loss of dignity and freedom. All individuals deserve to live free of fear and violence so that their mental health and well-being can flourish," the report added.

The report further mentions that "psychological science tells us that fear, anxiety and traumatic stress have long-term effects on health and well-being. These impacts are also being felt by people around the world who have families and friends in the region, as well as those concerned about the effects of war everywhere."