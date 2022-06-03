Proud moment: In first-ever tiebreaker, Indian American Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022

Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022 has a new champion. The contest has been won by a teenager of Indian origin, Harini Logan. The 14-year-old girl, who belongs to San Antonio, Texas, has scripted history after the contest went into the first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker, media reports said. The spell-off tiebreaker is held at the judges' discretion when there is no clear winner even after multiple rounds. In the 90-second lightning round, Logan spelled 21 words correctly.

The second place was taken by 7th grader Vikram Raju. He spelled 15 words correctly in the tiebreaker. Vikram, who is 12 years old, is eligible to participate in Scripps National Spelling Bee for one more year.

The 14-year-old winner of the spelling competition will also get more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Not just this, her name will also get featured at the Scripps Cup, which is the official championship trophy of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The eighth-grader Logan was also eliminated from the competition once and then reinstated. Harini seems to be one of the best-known spellers entering the bee. She had also become a crowd favourite for her positivity.

