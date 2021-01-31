Protesters disrupt COVID vaccination centre in Los Angeles

Protesters briefly disrupted a coronavirus vaccination center in Los Angeles, US media reported on Saturday. The protesters converged on the vaccination center carrying signs demanding end of lockdowns and promoting anti-vaccination conspiracy theories gathered..

"There appears to be only about 30 protesters total. It's not clear why they’ve shut off the whole facility," tweeted social media user Mikel Jollet.

The vaccination center had to be shut for an hour. However, Los Angeles police department later insisted that the site had not been shut down.

More than 26 million people have been infected and 439,000 have died in the country since the start of the pandemic, a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University showed Satuday.

President Joe Biden has pledged to have 100 million people vaccinated within his first 100 days -- but the rollout began slowly under former President Donald Trump.

Los Angeles county, where Covid-19 cases have surged this winter, is currently only vaccinating frontline medical workers and people aged 65 and over.