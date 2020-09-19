Protest in Morocco against UAE and Bahrain's peace deal with Israel

Hundreds of Moroccan protesters expressed their displeasure against the peace deal that established ties between Israel and UAE, Bahrain. The protesters held demonstrations outside Moroccan Parliament in capital Rabat and even burnt a mock Israeli flag. They decried the "Arab normalisation" of ties with Israel.

Though UAE and Bahrain's peace deal (Abraham Accords) with Israel is believed to have been struck with Iran in mind, many in the Arab world have taken it to be a step against Palestinian interests.

Protesters in Morocco on Saturday criticised the "treacherous countries" and "their American and Zionist allies".

"We demand the criminalisation of any normalisation" with Israel, demonstrators shouted.

The step taken by UAE and Bahrain broke decades-long consensus among Arab countries that they would not establish relation with Israel until it had made peace with Palestinians.

Before the deals, the only Arab countries to establish relations with Israel were Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Interestingly, Morocco itself is widely believed to be the country next in line to normalise ties with Israel. Morocco is a strong US ally and already has trade and tourism relations with Israel. Morocco soldiers never fought on ground with Israel during the Arab-Isreali wars between 1948 and 1973. In fact, it is said that Moroccan intelligence aided Israel during 1967 war.

