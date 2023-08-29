Prominent Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with rare form of blood cancer

Steve Scalise, the second-ranking Republican in the US House of Representatives, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The House Majority leader announced that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

"I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington," said the Louisiana lawmaker who previously survived a mass shooting in 2017.

Scalise's statement

In a statement on Tuesday, Scalise said that he had sought medical attention after feeling unwell for a few days.

"After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done".

"The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer," he added.



Expressing gratitude for the early detection of the cancer, he said: "I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges."

Who is Steve Scalise?

The 57-year-old congressman was elected to the US Congress in 2008. Over the years, he steadily climbed the ranks of Republican leadership.

Currently, he is serving as the right-hand man to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and plays a pivotal role in keeping the chamber's conservative majority in line.

Notably, in 2017, Scalise was one of the five victims of a mass shooting during a congressional baseball practice. He was shot in the hip by a gunman who opened fire on the group, injuring five people.

He underwent a months-long recovery and eventually returned to work.

Colleagues and fellow politicians from the Republican Party offered messages of support to Scalise. Highlighting his remarkable recovery from the earlier shooting as a testament to his resilience, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said: "The same faith, family support, and internal strength that made Steve such an inspiration to others after he was shot, will bring him through this illness and once more inspire us all."

Multiple myeloma