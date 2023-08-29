Drink and drive? Japanese police use unique approach to show dangers of drunk driving

In a rather unconventional approach to combat drink-driving, Japanese police are now encouraging individuals to consume alcohol.

After consuming alcohol, drivers are made to navigate a driving course and see for themselves how well they can handle driving.

The inspiration behind this campaign

CNN reports that this initiative was devised by the Chikushino Police Department in Fukuoka, southwest Japan, as part of its awareness campaign against drink-driving.

The campaign was launched after a tragic incident in August 2006, where a drunk driver claimed the lives of three children on a local bridge. This latest edition of the campaign took place at the Chikushino Automobile School in Chikushino City on August 22 and had 10 participants, including a 77-year-old.

How it went

Drivers were first evaluated on their reflexes and driving skills while sober. They were then provided enough alcohol to exceed the legal limit and given a driving course to complete.

Talking to CNN, a police spokesperson revealed that each participant had a driving instructor with them throughout the exercise, even riding with them in their respective vehicles.

Conducted within the confines of the driving school premises, the "hands-on event" allowed "drivers to experience for themselves the difference between driving before and after drinking and to get a sense of how dangerous drink-driving can be," said the spokesperson.

The results

Many participants, as per the spokesperson, acknowledged that the experience highlighted how they had been "overconfident" about their ability to drive under the influence of alcohol. They also realised that they made more errors than they thought they would. A few participants also noticed that their ability to control the vehicle was affected.

The police spokesperson expressed hope that "that more drivers will realise how dangerous drunk driving is."

Japan and alcohol consumption

Japan maintains relatively low alcohol consumption levels, found a 2021 study from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The nation witnessed a further decline in its alcohol consumption during the pandemic due to restrictions affecting the bar and other alcohol-selling places.

Japanese people consume an average of 8 litres per capita alcohol annually, this is equivalent to about 1.6 bottles of wine or 3 litres of beer per week per person.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE