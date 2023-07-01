Progress of Kyiv's counter-offensive measured in blood, agree Ukraine, US

Ukraine has been cautiously counting the gains it has made in the counter-offensive launched this month for reclaiming the territories occupied by Russia and on Friday, a US general and President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed that the progress is measured in blood.



Speaking to an audience at the National Press Club in Washington, US Army General Mark Milley said that the counteroffensive was "advancing steadily, deliberately working its way through very difficult minefields ... 500 meters a day, 1,000 meters a day, 2,000 meters a day, that kind of thing."



He added that he is not surprised to see the progress slower than what was predicted by a few people and computers. "War on paper and real war are different. In real war, real people die. Real people are on those front lines and real people are in those vehicles. Real bodies are being shredded by high explosives,” he said.

"What I had said was this is going to take six, eight, 10 weeks, it's going to be very difficult. It's going to be very long, and it's going to be very, very bloody. And no one should have any illusions about any of that,” the army general added.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, last week, said that the counteroffensive has been "slower than desired". Ukraine claims to have recaptured a bunch of villages in operations that freed 130 square km (50 square miles) in the south, however, this remains a small percentage of the total territory which is being held by Russia.



Zelensky on Friday stated that his forces advanced "in all directions of our active operations," while Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said the military assessed progress as "going according to plan," and that Ukraine's counteroffensive needs to be evaluated by "a lot of different military tasks."

Slow speed aimed at saving lives

Zelensky has been quoted as saying that Kyiv wished to show results before a July 11 NATO gathering in Lithuania, at which the country is hoping to get an invitation to start the process of becoming part of the US-led military alliance.

"Before the summit, we have to show results," Zelensky was quoted as saying by Spanish national broadcaster RTVE. "But every kilometre costs lives,” he added.



Acknowledging that the counteroffensive plans have slowed in recent months, he said, "We stopped because we could not advance. Advancing meant losing people and we had no artillery."



He was further quoted as saying that Kyiv was "very cautious in this regard" and that he would rather choose to let it take more time if it meant losing fewer lives. "Between time and human beings, people are the most important," he added.