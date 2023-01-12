Professor Joe Biden was paid $1 million for never teaching a class by University of Pennsylvania: Report

US President Joe Biden apparently lived the life of his dreams after leaving the vice-president office in 2016 as he kept getting handsomely paid by the University of Pennsylvania for never teaching a class. Biden became an honorary professor at the Philadelphia school in 2017 and didn’t leave the position until becoming the president in 2021. However, the University of Pennsylvania granted him an unpaid leave of absence as soon as he announced the run for the presidency in 2019. As per a report by the Times of India, Biden was paid nearly $1 million between 2017 and 2019. He was paid $371,159 in 2017 and $540,484 in 2018 and 2019.

Joe Biden never taught classes at the University of Pennsylvania

The revelation was made by the Republican National Committee Research Unit, which claimed that he never taught a semester’s worth of courses. He did attend lectures and talk to students during the period but never taught courses. His tax forms have also revealed that he was paid a total of $900,000 by the university from 2017 to 2019.

The University of Pennsylvania didn’t pay Biden after 2019

As soon as Joe Biden announced his official run for the presidency, his role as professor at the University of Pennsylvania came into question. The university was quick to grant Biden an unpaid leave of absence and then was relieved from the role after he entered the White House in 2021.

Classified documents found in Biden’s University of Pennsylvania office

Meanwhile, a controversy has broke out over the discovery of the Obama administration-era “classified” governmental documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, which Joe Biden led in association with the University of Pennsylvania from 2017 to 2019. Biden’s lawyers found about a dozen classified documents at his private office last November while closing out the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement office. The revelation has rocked the boat of the US President at a time when an investigation into the alleged mishandling of classified documents by former US President Donald Trump is already underway.