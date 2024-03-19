LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Pro-Trump US attorney arrested in Dominion documents leak case

Washington DCEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Mar 19, 2024, 06:57 AM IST
main img
A voter casts her vote in early voting during midterm elections in Las Cruces, New Mexico, U.S.| Representative image Photograph:(Reuters)
Follow Us

Story highlights

Stefanie Lambert was arrested for allegedly disseminating confidential emails from Dominion Voting Systems. 

A pro-Trump attorney who was slapped with criminal charges for illegally accessing Michigan voting machines following the 2020 election was arrested on Monday (March 18) after a hearing in a separate case in a federal court in Washington DC.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.

Topics