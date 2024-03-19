Pro-Trump US attorney arrested in Dominion documents leak case
A voter casts her vote in early voting during midterm elections in Las Cruces, New Mexico, U.S.| Representative image Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Stefanie Lambert was arrested for allegedly disseminating confidential emails from Dominion Voting Systems.
A pro-Trump attorney who was slapped with criminal charges for illegally accessing Michigan voting machines following the 2020 election was arrested on Monday (March 18) after a hearing in a separate case in a federal court in Washington DC.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.