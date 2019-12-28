Pro-Russia separatists, Ukraine to swap prisoners

Ukrainian officials and pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country have agreed to swap several prisoners on Sunday, the self-declared rebel republic of Donetsk said.

"Kiev and the Donbass (a term used to refer to rebel-held eastern Ukraine) have reached an accord on an exchange of prisoners... this Sunday December 29," Donetsk government spokeswoman Daria Morozova said in a statement.

So far, Ukraine has not confirmed the development but both sides had said earlier this month that they would carry out a prisoner exchange by the end of the year, following peace talks in Paris.

This development comes after Ukraine carried out an exchange with Russia of 35 prisoners each three months ago.

At the Paris summit on December 23, it was decided by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine to implement a full ceasefire with a new withdrawal of forces from conflict zones by March 2020.

Over 13,000 people have been killed and one million have fled their homes since pro-Russia militias in eastern Ukraine launched a bid for independence in 2014.

