'Private party' in the sky: US man enjoys entire plane to himself after 18-hour flight delay

A North Carolina man named Phil Stringer experienced the upgrade of a lifetime when he found himself as the sole passenger on a flight after an 18-hour delay.

Originally scheduled for a 6:20 a.m. departure from Oklahoma City to Charlotte, North Carolina, Stringer was the only traveller to show up at the gate when boarding finally began past midnight, reported the New York Post. Stringer captures the unique experience on TikTok Stringer, feeling apologetic for making the American Airlines crew show up just for him, soon discovered that the flight attendants had a sense of humour.

They turned the situation into a "private party" in the sky, which Stringer captured on TikTok and shared with the world.

The video gained over 15.4 million views, showcasing the flight attendants laughing and cheering as they performed the required announcements and demonstrations for their audience of one.



This is an amazing story about a friend of mine, Phil Stringer! The story is on his fb page. pic.twitter.com/9ug1PQRzhA — . (@Mr_Char1955) June 28, 2023 × The flight attendants even included personalised messages for Stringer during their loudspeaker announcements, creating a lighthearted and entertaining atmosphere.

Stringer, initially surprised by the lack of other passengers at the gate, had tried unsuccessfully to change his flight multiple times during the 18-hour wait.

As the COO of a real estate brokerage, he needed to get home. He expressed his apologies to the crew, who jokingly teased him about not leaving a few hours later.

Turning a bad day into a fun adventure Once the flight took off, Stringer's fortunes turned around. Enjoying the perks of a private flight, he had his pick of first-class seats and received top-notch food and drink service.

Phil Stringer poses with the cabin crew. Photo: Twitter

Throughout the journey, Stringer and the crew engaged in lively conversations, jokes, and laughter, transforming the delay into a memorable experience.

The flight concluded with a group selfie featuring the crew and their VIP passenger. Stringer even exchanged contact information with the airline staff, solidifying the connections made during the extraordinary flight. Many flight attendants expressed in the comments of Stringer's viral video that serving a single passenger is a dream scenario.

Stringer's positive attitude played a key role in shaping his destination. While the 18-hour airport wait was less than ideal, he recognised the potential for fun and turned the experience into a memorable adventure.