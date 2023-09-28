Private astronaut prepares for highest ever skydive

A private astronaut who was part of the first private mission to International Space Station (ISS) in April last year, is preparing to etch his name into another first. On Thursday (September 28), Larry Connor will attempt highest HALO (High Altitude, Low Open) skydive in the skies of New Mexico in USA.

The 73-year-old businessman will not be jumping alone. Accompanying him will be members of his 'Alpha 5' team which consists of current and former US Air Force Special Warfare Pararescue Specialists.

"To break the existing world record for the highest HALO formation skydive, the team will ascend to an altitude of 35,000 feet [10,700 meters] using a specially designed balloon," says the proect's website.

"From there, they will link arms and form a five-person formation before safely separating and landing," it says. "A representative from Guinness World Records will be present to assess and validate the record-setting achievement."

The balloon that'll take the team to the high altitude is the largest balloon ever manufactured in the US.

However, the skydive is highly dependent on weather and the team has said that date and time may shift in case of adverse conditions. The jump window is through October 15.

The skydive is an effort to raise funds for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. The aim is to raise USD 1 million.

"The Special Operations Warrior Foundation's enduring promise to America's Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps Special Operations personnel is to honor the fallen, and all Medal of Honor recipients, by providing full educations and additional opportunities, 'cradle to career' (preschool-college), to their children," reads the website of Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

HALO skydives, as the full form suggests, are characterised by a jump from very high altitude and opening of the parachute just few hundred feet from the ground.

For comparison, recreational skydiving involves jumping from about 15000 feet and opening of parachute when the skydiver is at 3000 feet. In HALO skidiving, the actual jump takes place at twice the altitude and the skydiver opens his or her parachute when merely 800 feet above the ground.

