London, UK

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been accused by Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel of prioritising economic relations with China over the country’s security. She firmly believes the government is “desperate for foreign money” as perturbation grows about China’s growing influence.

Patel’s allegation comes when China’s actions in the UK have raised national security concerns. She pointed to the ongoing threats, which include cyberattacks, misinformation campaigns, and property theft. In particular, she expressed alarm over Chinese espionage activities within UK institutions.

China’s growing threat to the UK

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Patel argued that China should be identified as a threat to the UK, saying, "We’re dealing with an extraordinary regime that has had incursions in our country through national security, intellectual property, right down to cyber activity and misinformation."

She also called out the government to assign China to the highest tier of the foreign influence registration scheme, which would highlight nations posing risks to UK interests.

Government’s ‘desperate’ approach

Patel accused Starmer's government of placing economic considerations ahead of national security. With Chancellor Rachel Reeves planning a trip to China in January to restart economic discussions, Patel described the government's approach as "desperate," citing the UK's current economic challenges.

She said, "This, to me, smacks of a desperate government having done terrible things to our economy, with economic growth now going down, being desperate for foreign money."

China’s influence in UK politics

Patel’s remarks come amid intense concerns over China’s political leverage in the UK. MI5 forewarned MPs about Chinese hindrance, specifically about lawyer Christian Lee, who was alleged to be working for the Chinese government.

These developments have raised further questions about the extent of Beijing’s influence within the UK political and economic spheres.

Patel’s accusations highlight a growing divide over how to handle China’s rising influence. Although the government attempts to make the economic relations with Beijing stronger, the shadow Foreign Secretary urges the need to scrutinise the UK’s national security and interests. As tension with China amplifies the difficulty the UK faces in balancing security and diplomacy.

(With inputs taken from agencies)