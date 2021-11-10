Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of 'coup' before Capitol riot

Prince Harry has said that he had warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about the staging of a coup a day before the US Capitol riot.

He revealed that he had written an email to Dorsey saying "his platform was allowing a coup to be staged."

Harry took part in Wired magazine's RE:WIRED virtual summit in New York City, joining the 'Internet Lie Machine' panel discussion alongside Renée DiResta of the Stanford Internet Observatory and Rashad Robinson of Color of Change.

Also read | 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term created by a troll: Prince Harry

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol 10 months ago in an effort to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory in a riot that is blamed in part for the deaths of five people and injuries to dozens of police officers.

Trump had urged them to march on the Capitol and "fight like hell" in a fiery speech that was the culmination of months of baseless claims about a contest he had lost fairly to Biden.

US Capitol riot was the worst attack on the seat of the US government since the War of 1812 and the only time power in the United States has not been transferred peacefully.

Also read | US judge orders release of White House records that could implicate Donald Trump in Capitol riot

Formally known as the Duke of Sussex, Harry also said that the term "Megxit," a phrase used by the British press to describe the decision by him and his wife Meghan to quit their royal duties, was a misogynistic term.

Meghan, a former star of the American TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Meghan and Harry announced in early 2020 that they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

A study released in October by social media analytics service Bot Sentinel identified 83 accounts on Twitter that it said were responsible for 70% of the hateful content and misinformation aimed at Meghan and Harry.

Harry and Meghan have since campaigned against social media negativity that they say is affecting people's mental health.

(With inputs from agencies)