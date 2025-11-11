/Andrew Windsor 'wide open' to being hit with criminal proceedings, might flee to this $20m Abu Dhabi Villa

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, after being formally stripped of the royal titles and privileges, is now vulnerable to criminal prosecution and exposed in the public eye. The 65-year-old former Duke of York, the ‘favourite son’ of Queen Elizabeth II, is now a commoner after a formal letter from King Charles III, removing his style of "Prince" and the title of "His Royal Highness."

Evicted from the Royal Lodge

According to reports from Radar Online, Andrew has been removed from his $37 million Royal Lodge at Windsor, and now will be residing at Sandringham estate. The decision follows the revelation from the posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl, of the Epstein Sex Trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew will ‘flee to the Middle East’

There have been reports from several sources which claim that Andrew will 100 per cent relocate. According to sources close to Andrew, cited by Radar Online, “Andrew’s made it clear to those around him that he won’t face another public grilling in America. He feels hounded, humiliated, and sees Abu Dhabi as the only place where he’ll be left alone. People close to him are 100 per cent certain he’ll go…Abu Dhabi now suits Andrew perfectly. It offers privacy and tight media control, and he’d still be regarded with respect. He could live comfortably under royal security, far from public scrutiny and controversy.”