Prince Andrew asks US court to dismiss sexual harassment lawsuit

According to a court document, Britain's Prince Andrew filed a motion to request a New York court to dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit against him on Friday.

In the filing, Andrew "respectfully moves to dismiss plaintiff Virginia Giuffre's complaint", said the Duke of York’s attorneys.

In August, Giuffre sued Andrew, claiming he sexually assaulted her over 20 years ago when she was 17 and a minor under the US state law.

The 61-year-old Andrew has not been criminally charged. He has repeatedly and strenuously denied the allegations.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth II's second son accepted he was served legal papers in the case. He was also instructed to respond to the lawsuit by October 29.

The lawyers of Andrew asked a Manhattan district court to dismiss the case "for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted."

They also asked that 38-year-old Giuffre to alternatively "provide a more definitive statement of her allegations."

"Prince Andrew respectfully requests the court hold oral argument on his motion," said the statement.

Andrew sexually abused Giuffre at the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, alleges complainant.

He also assaulted her at the New York home of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein and at Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands, she said.

(With inputs from agencies)