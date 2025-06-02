/Pretty privilege? Japanese men follow strict routine to look younger for better romantic opportunities. Does it work?

Men in Japan are now opting for a strict lifestyle to look young because they believe it will give them better romantic opportunities. As per a report by Japan media ABEMA News, a Japanese man named Aki, 33, said apart from better romantic opportunities, looking younger gets him more trust and attention at work.

He started his efforts to look young 10 years ago when on a random day, his boss made a comment on his looks. The boss expressed their concern about Aki's thinning hair and how it was making him look older than his age. At that time, Aki was going through a break-up.



He became determined to change his lifestyle and incorporate healthy and somewhat extreme habits for anti-ageing.

What does he do to look younger?

Aki wears sunscreen everyday irrespective of the whether. He also said he does not smoke and sleeps early. He also works-out regularly and visits beauty salons for skincare. He also has routine stomach check-ups.

He claimed that his skin looks younger than it used to look 10 years ago.

“People became much kinder to me after my appearance changed,” Akin said, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Strict diet for better decision making?

In November 2024, a report came in which a Japanese man reportedly consumed the same foods and followed fixed daily routines for over a decade to minimise decision-making, asserting that this lifestyle helps keep his mind clear.

The man named Go Kita, 38, worked in the information industry and maintained the decision-free lifestyle” for 15 years, as per Japan’s TBS television.

Research indicates that individuals may confront up to 35,000 decisions each day.

As per scientists, as we are living in a information-saturated world, constant decision making can lead to “decision fatigue” – a state of mental exhaustion caused by the overwhelming number of choices.