From Rajendra Prasad in 1950 to Droupoudi Murmu in 2022, there have been at least 15 tenured Presidents in Indian. Born on December 3, 1884, Dr Rajendra Prasad was the longest serving President, holding the office for more than 12 years. He was the only President to be re-elected twice in the office. A freedom fighter, politician, a lawyer and journalist, Dr Prasad was an ardent advocate for the development of the education system in India. He was also the editor of a newspaper, ‘Searchlight’ and ‘Desh’. Although the position of President is ceremonial in nature in Indian democracy, Dr Prasad had set the benchmark for a tradition of non-partisanship for the office holder.

Full list of Presidents and their tenure

Dr Rajendra Prasad (12 years, 107 days)- Rajendra Prasad was elected as its first president by the Constituent Assembly on January 26, 1950 and then re-elected for two consecutive terms in 1952 and 1957.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (5 years) - Born in a Telugu-speaking Niyogi Brahmin family, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as India's first Vice President. He then succeeded Dr Rajendra Prasad and served from May 13, 1962, to May 13, 1967. He was the first President without any political affiliations.

Zakir Hussain (1year, 355 days) - Zakir Hussain was also an Independent nominee and served as a Vice President during Radhakrishnan's term in office. He was elected as President of India on May 13, 1967, until his death on May 3, 1969.

V V Giri (78 days + 5 years)- VV Giri served as an acting President for 78 days following the death of Zakir Hussain. But due to Political manoeuvring within the Congress party, between the Syndicate (old guard leaders), who wanted Neelam Sanjiva Reddy as the President candidate of the Congress Party and the Indira Gandhi camp, who wanted VV Giri as the President. So VV Giri resigned after 78 days, and Mohammad Hidayatullah served as an acting President for 35 days, as Giri contested independently and won. He served as the President from August 24, 1969, to August 24, 1974.

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed (2 years, 171 days)- He held the office from August 24, 1974, until his death on February 11, 1977. He was succeeded by B. D. Jatti as an acting President for 164 days.

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (5 years)- Once President of the Congress Party, two times Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister, retired from politics after defeat by the Indira Gandhi faction's candidate VV Giri. But he returned following the call of Jayaprakash Narayan's Janta Dal, for 'total revolution'. He won and served as the President from February 11, 1977, till July 25, 1977.

Zail Singh (5 years)- He was the seventh President of the country and served from July 25, 1982, to July 25, 1987. His time was marked by major developments such as the Operation Blue Star and the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

Ramaswamy Venkataraman (5 years)- Ramaswamy Venkataraman, a freedom fighter who participated in the Quit India movement, served as the President of India from July 25, 1987, to July 25, 1992.

Shankar Dayal Sharma (5 years)- Shankar Dayal Sharma was the President of India from July 25, 1992, to July 25, 1997. He was one of the most assertive in his constitutional role and forced PV Narasimha Rao to dismiss a state governor, and refused to sign ordinances presented to him on the eve of the election.

K R Narayanan (5 years)- He served as the Vice President during the term of Shankar Dayal Sharma and was traditionally elected as the President on July 25, 1997, to July 25, 2002. He was the first Dalit President of India.

APJ Abdul Kalam (5 years)- Abdul Kalam, an aerospace scientist and statesman. He was an independent nominee without political affiliations and served as the president of India from July 25, 2002, to July 25, 2007.

Pratibha Patil (5 years)- Indian politician and lawyer, and the first woman President of India. She served as the President from 2007 to 2012. She had a career in public services and was an ardent advocate of women's and children's welfare and the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society.

Pranab Mukherjee (5 years)- A senior leader of the Indian National Congress and the first person from West Bengal to become the President of India. He served till 2017.

Ramnath Kovind (5 years)- The first BJP member and second Dalit leader to become the President of India. He served till July 25, 2022.