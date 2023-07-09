Presidents of Colombia, Brazil pledge cooperation to protect Amazon

Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday (July 8) pledged cooperation to protect the Amazon rainforest. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Petro and Silva discussed the regional coordination to fight deforestation and protect the Amazon during a summit in Colombia's Leticia city.

"We will soon establish an international police cooperation centre for the Amazon in Manaus and create an integrated air traffic control system, which will also be important to dismantle the route used by organised crime. We all suffer from the presence of criminals involved in illegal logging, mining, and fishing on the vast expanse of public land," Brazilian President Lula da Silva said during Saturday's summit.

"Today, the approach of saving those forests to save life continues with a discussion: how much will they pay us for it? Why not do the same as those in the North did? The northern people wiped out the forests and killed the indigenous people. Is that development? Do we have to do the same? Or is there an entirely different perspective opening up? There is another kind of development that has to do with not cutting down the tree," Colombian President Petro said.

Deforestation of Amazon falls by one-third under Lula's leadership: Govt

On Thursday, the Brazilian government said that deforestation of the Amazon fell by one-third in the first six months of President Lula da Silva's administration compared to the same period last year.