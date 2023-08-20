Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy now tied with DeSantis at second in GOP primary: Poll

The race to secure the presidential nomination from the Republican party is heating up. While former president Donald Trump leads the GOP charts, it is India-origin American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy that has made rapid strides to tie himself to second-placed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

According to a poll conducted by Emerson College, Ramaswamy and DeSantis were tied at 10 per cent each, trailing Trump, who leads by a substantial 56 per cent.

DeSantis suffered a plunge of 21 per cent in the polls since June while Ramaswamy, who was stuck on two per cent, had made a steady climb.

Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball. talking about the poll results said Ramaswamy made improvements in voters with postgraduate degrees, taking 17 per cent of that group, and with younger voters, winning 16 per cent of those younger than 35.

Comparatively, DeSantis fell sharply in favour among the postgraduate voters from 38 per cent in June to 14 per cent now.

The poll may have come as a warning message for DeSantis who was urged by the super Political Action Committee (PAC) in a leaked memo to "take a sledgehammer" to Ramaswamy.

Meanwhile, Ramaswamy replied to the memo saying: “Another boring, establishment attack from Super PAC-creation ‘Robot Ron’ who is literally taking lame, pre-programmed attack lines against me for next week’s debate."

Ramaswamy and his politics

Ramaswamy is a US citizen, born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. His father worked at the General Electric Plant in Evendale, Ohio while his mother was a geriatric psychiatrist in Cincinnati.

He put his hat in the ring to secure a presidential nomination earlier this year. He is up against Trump, DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Chris Christie and other GOP heavyweights.

After making sedate progress through his perfect elocution and clarity of ideas, Ramaswamy has lifted himself into serious discussion after X (formerly known as Twitter) owner Elon Musk publically endorsed him and his ideas.

Ramaswamy was also granted a space on former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson's new show where he exhibited his core campaign ideas, which were widely appreciated by the netizens.

Musk responded to a clip of Ramaswamy, shared on X after his appearance on Carlson’s show and said: “He [Ramaswamy] is a very promising candidate."

The Tesla CEO’s support also comes ahead of a Republican-leaning enclave in Atlanta, in the US state of Georgia, in an otherwise Democratic-dominated city.

(With inputs from agencies)