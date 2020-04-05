President Rouhani says Iran will restart 'low-risk' economic activities soon

Iran President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said that the country will allow "low-risk" economic activities to resume from April 11.

The announcement came amid Iran's daily coronavirus infection rates slowed for a fifth straight day.

"Restarting these activities does not mean we have abandoned the principle of staying at home," Rouhani said at a meeting of Iran's anti-coronavirus task force.

Rouhani did not specify what qualified as "low risk" activities but said bans would remain on schools and large gatherings, according to news agency AFP.

A "gradual" return of "low-risk" economic activity will be permitted from next Saturday in the provinces and from April 18 in Tehran, Rouhani said.

The coronavirus pandemic claimed another 151 lives over the past 24 hours, raising Iran's declared death toll to 3,603, health ministry spokesman Kianouche Jahanpour said Sunday at his daily press briefing.

He also reported 2,483 new cases of COVID-19 infection, the fifth straight day of declining numbers, compared to a record number of 3,111 infections on March 31.

Iran, the Middle East country worst affected by the pandemic which originated in China, has declared a total of 58,226 infections, a figure which some foreign experts suspect is an underestimate.

