President Ramaphosa convenes meeting to combat second COVID-19 wave in South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is meeting urgently today to discuss further measures to contain the second wave of COVID-19.

“NCCC is meeting today, to assess developments in South Africa’s National response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the presidency’s official Twitter account stated.

“Should any announcements be required on the outcomes of today’s meeting or any meetings, such announcements will be made on officials accounts of the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) and The Presidency,” the statement said.

It comes after several fake WhatsApp messages were doing the rounds stating that government is going to announce a hard lockdown.

According to the latest government statistics, there are more than 1.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30,524 deaths since March last year. In the last 24 hours there has been 14,410 new coronavirus cases.

In the first six days of the new year alone 1,637 people have died.

Last week while addressing the nation, the President said: “the new variant called 501.V2 is now well established in the country and it appears that it may be more contagious than the virus in the first wave of infection.”

Department of health, deputy director General, Anban Pillay told WION that it is not easy to estimate the number of new variant cases as of now.