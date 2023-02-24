'President Obama announced...': Karine Jean-Pierre's oops moment

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly referred to President Joe Biden as "President Obama" during a press briefing, triggering a wave of laughter among the reporters. The accident happened when Karine was making announcements at the start of the press briefing. This was the same briefing during which Indian-American Ajay Banga was announced as Biden's nominee to lead the World Bank.

"So today, as you all saw just an hour or so ago, President Obama announced that—Pardon me, President Biden!" Karine Jean-Pierre said as reporters expressed surprise.

"Whoa! Ahem, that is news. I know, we're going back not forwards. We've gotta go forwards."

Karine then went on to announce Ajay Banga as Biden's nominee for the World Bank.

“The US nominated Ajay Banga to be president of the World Bank. President Biden himself said he is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank, he is a renowned business executive that has managed companies bringing jobs and investment to developing economies.”

“He (Ajay Banga) has a proven track record of creating public-private partnerships. Raised in India, he has a unique perspective on opportunities and challenges facing developing countries & how World Bank can deliver on its agenda for prosperity and reduce poverty,” she added.

Karine replaced Jen Psaki as press secretary in May 2022 and has been a longtime adviser to Biden since his time as Obama’s vice president.

