President Joe Biden calls US evacuation from Afghanistan 'extraordinary success'

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that US military personnel enabled the 'extraordinary success of the mission' in Afghanistan. He said thousands of troops and diplomats "risked their lives" to get people on board planes and out of Afghanistan.

Biden hailed the success of the US airlift of more than 120,000 civilians from Afghanistan, a day after the last US troops left the nation.

"One of the largest airlifts in history was done," Biden remarked.

"In all of history, no nation has ever done anything like it; only the United States had the talent, will, and ability to achieve it," he remarked.



Joe Biden declared today at a White House press briefing that he would not continue a "forever war" or a "forever exit" by delaying the withdrawal deadline, which had already passed.

The president went on to say that the August 31 deadline was set to "save American lives," rather than being a "arbitrary deadline."

He also promised to continue assisting those in need, stating, "We are far from done."

"The basic conclusion is that there is no evacuation from the end of a conflict that can avoid the problems that we faced," Biden remarked.



(With inputs from agencies)