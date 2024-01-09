Powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's Talaud Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the Talaud Islands, Indonesia, on Tuesday (Jan 9), the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The tremors were felt in the early hours of Tuesday, around 02:18:47 IST at a depth of 80 km.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found to be at Latitude: 4.75 and Longitude: 126.38, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.7, Occurred on 09-01-2024, 02:18:47 IST, Lat: 4.75 & Long: 126.38, Depth: 80 km, Location: Talaud Islands, Indonesia," the NCS posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Last week, on January 4, an earthquake of magnitude struck 98 km WSW of Balai Pungut, Indonesia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The depth of the earthquake, which occurred at 00:41:18 (UTC 05:30), was registered at 221.7 km.