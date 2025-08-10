/Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits western Turkey; buildings collapse, aftershock follows

A 6.1-magnitude quake struck Sindirgi in western Turkey on Sunday, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) said on Sunday.

The quake was felt across several cities in the west of the country, including Istanbul and the tourist hotspot of Izmir, said officials, who are yet to comment on any potential damages or deaths.

Several buildings collapsed in the Balikesir province after the quake, according to images broadcast by Turkish media.

The quake hit at 7:53 pm (1653 GMT), with a 4.6-magnitude aftershock following several minutes later, according to AFAD.

"All AFAD teams and the relevant institutions have immediately begun searches on the ground. No undesirable event has been flagged up till now," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

Turkey is crisscrossed by several geological fault lines, which have previously caused catastrophes in the country.

A quake in February 2023 in the southwest killed at least 53,000 people and devastated Antakya, the site of the ancient city of Antioch.