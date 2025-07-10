/Post WWII style Marshall Plan for Ukraine? Zelensky urges leaders to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (July 10) stressed that Ukraine needs a "Marshall plane-style" effort to guide its reconstruction, in light of escalating Russia's attack on Ukraine. During the Ukraine Recovery Conference, Zelensky told leaders that the daily Russian attacks amount to "terrorism".

Beginning with thanking hosts and partners for supporting Ukraine, Zelensky further stressed that Ukrainians now face attacks by hundreds of drones, every single night, calling it "pure terrorism".

“This is exactly what Putin wants, for our people to suffer, to flee Ukraine, and for homes, schools, for life itself to be destroyed everywhere, not just near the frontlines," he said.

Zelensky urged leaders to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, adding that "We should develop it together". He continues, that it's not just charity, but investment.

“Rebuilding Ukraine is not just about our country. It’s also about your countries, your companies, technology, your jobs, the way we rebuild our country can also modernise your infrastructure and industries.”

The Ukrainian president added that Europe should "clearly agree that frozen Russian assets should go towards Ukraine’s recovery.”

“Not only the income from these assets, but the assets themselves must be used and much more actively than they are now to help save lives," Zelensky said, while addressing the world leaders at the conference.

'€10bn contracts to be signed'

Zelensky pointed out that around 200 agreements are ready to be signed at the conference, which are worth €10 billion.

"Putin has only two real allies, terror and winter, and we must respond to both," he said, adding, "All of us must keep up the pressure on Russia."

"All of us must keep working for defence so that we can bring a real ceasefire as soon as possible," the Ukrainian president said.

'Bring abducted children back'

The Ukrainian president called for bringing the abducted children back, while thanking partners for their help so far.

“We must explore every possible way to bring our children back home to their families, to Ukraine, so they don’t forget who they are,” he said.

Zelensky further lauded partner countries' efforts during their war with Russia. “We’ve done it in record time. No other country has switched from Soviet aircraft to F-16 and Mirages this quickly,” he said.

'Increase investments when Russia increases attacks'

Zelensky urged world leaders to increase their investments when Russia increases attacks, stressing the need to step up Ukraine's air defence systems.

"I urge all our partners: increase your investments when Russia increases its attacks," he said.

He further called out Russia's claims that it was ready for talks and false accusations that Ukraine was not willing to engage, calling it "propaganda".