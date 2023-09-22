Possibly radioactive metal stolen from near Fukushima nuclear plant: Japan

The Japanese government said on Thursday (September 21) that construction workers stole and sold possibly radioactive metal from near the Fukushima nuclear plant. Speaking to the news agency AFP, environment ministry official Kei Osada said that the ministry was informed of the theft by workers from a joint venture conducting the demolition work in late July and was "exchanging information with police."

As per local media, the metals were sold for $6,000. They went missing from a museum being demolished in a special zone around four kilometres from the plant.

Osada said the metal might have been used in the frame of the building. This meant that it was unlikely that these metals were exposed to high levels of radiation when the nuclear accident occurred, the official added. If the radioactivity levels were high, metals from the area must go to an interim storage facility or be properly disposed of. And if the levels were low, the metals could be reused.

However, Osada also said the metals had not been measured for radiation levels. It was also not yet known what volume of metal went missing, where it was now, or if it posed a health risk.

The March 11, 2011, tsunami caused multiple meltdowns at the Fukushima plant. Following extensive decontamination work, numerous areas around the plant have been declared safe for residents. However, radiation levels can still be above normal and the plant is surrounded by a no-go zone.

