Portland: Protesters opposing Biden's inauguration vandalise Democratic Party office

People protesting against US President Joe Biden's inauguration vandalised a Democratic Party office and other buildings in Oregon on Thursday. The vandalism and violence was seen in Seattle as well. Protesters dressed in black with their faces covered broke windows and a glass door of a Democratic Party of Oregon office in Portland. Video posted on social media showed that the protesters even spray-painted an anarchist symbol over Democratic Party sign.

"We don't want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres," read a banner they marched under.

Joe Biden was sworn in on Wednesday. In his inaugural speech, Biden urged unity and restoration.

Portland has been the scene of unrest for months, with civil rights, anarchist and anti-fascist protesters scuffling with police and occasionally with right-wing militias and Trump supporters.

The protests began in last summer after George Floyd's death, the Black man who died in Minneapolis in May after police pinned his neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes.

Eight people were arrested in Portland on suspicion of offences including rioting and reckless burning, while two people were arrested in Seattle, one for assault and another for property damage, police said.

In their statement, the police said that about 150 protesters scuffled with police on bicycles before heading to Democratic Party office.

In Seattle, police said multiple sites had been vandalized and posted pictures of the damage, including what appeared to be of an Amazon Go store.

