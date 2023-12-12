Popular weight loss medicine Ozempic may help reduce alcohol cravings, suggests study

Ozempic, a widely-used medication for weight management and type 2 diabetes, may unintentionally mitigate alcohol cravings and symptoms of alcohol use disorder (AUD), according to a case series in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.

Dr Jesse Richards, the lead author, highlighted a significant reduction in AUD symptoms among people initially prescribed Ozempic for weight loss, suggesting additional therapeutic benefits, as reported by Everyday Health.

Participants, originally prescribed Ozempic for weight loss rather than AUD, reported decreased alcohol intake and frequency during treatment.

These findings align with anecdotal reports from clinicians and patients on GLP-1 receptor agonists, indicating a potential connection between Ozempic and diminished alcohol use.

Case series highlights positive outcomes with Ozempic

Analysing medical records of six individuals using Ozempic for weight loss and AUD, researchers observed a substantial decrease in AUD symptoms, averaging 9.5 points on the Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test (AUDIT).

Notably, participants were on lower-than-approved Ozempic doses, bringing to light its potential in addiction medicine.

Also watch | Fear of Ozempic drug shortage looms large in UK Part of the GLP-1 analogue family, Ozempic, developed for diabetes, influences brain reward pathways. Studies, including those on animals, suggest GLP-1 analogues alter brain reward pathways, reducing cravings for substances like cocaine and diminishing alcohol consumption.

While these findings offer promising insights into Ozempic's unintended benefits, larger controlled studies are vital for validation.