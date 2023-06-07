Pope Francis' surgery completed without any complications, says Vatican

The Vatican released a statement on Wednesday saying that Pope Francis' abdominal hernia surgery was completed without any complications.

The 86-year-old was admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome earlier in the day.

"The operation is over, it went without complications and lasted three hours," the Vatican press office said in a short statement on Telegram.

All papal audiences have been called off until June 18.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni released a statement saying that the pope was suffering from a hernia that was "causing recurrent, painful and worsening" symptoms.

As per reports, the hernia was most likely caused by scars from a colon operation the Argentine pontiff underwent in the year 2021.

Also read: Explained: The many health troubles faced by Pope Francis as he goes for intestinal surgery Pope Francis awake, cracking jokes after surgery Pope's surgeon at Rome's Gemelli hospital said that he is awake and cracking jokes after the abdominal operation.

"The Holy Father reacted well both to the surgery and the anaesthesia. He is already awake... he has already cracked a joke," surgeon Sergio Alfieri told reporters.

The Vatican said that the 86-year-old pontiff is expected to remain hospitalised for several days. Surgery ahead of tight-scheduled August The Pope is expected to embark on several long trips in the month of August, raising concerns about whether his recent medical complications would allow him to do so. The Pope is expected to visit Portugal in the first week of August. Later on, he will visit Mongolia at the end of the month. The Pope is also scheduled to visit the French city of Marseille in September.

Pope Francis, the 86-year-old leader of the Catholic Church, has faced numerous health challenges throughout his life. From a lung operation in his youth to ongoing issues with his knees, the pontiff has been dealing with complicated health issues from a young age. Pope facing health complications since young age At the age of 21, Jorge Bergoglio, now known as Pope Francis, faced a life-threatening situation when he developed pleurisy, which is an inflammation of the tissues surrounding the lung. Surgeons had to remove three pulmonary cysts and a small portion of his upper right lung, leading to a lengthy and painful recovery

The Pope has also dealt with sciatica, a chronic nerve condition causing back, hip, and leg pain. This condition has occasionally forced him to cancel official events. The pope explained that his distinctive limp, which he compared to "walking like a broody chicken," is actually due to a flat foot.

In the past, the 86-year-old sought acupuncture treatment from a Chinese practitioner to alleviate his back pain. Additionally, he faced health issues, such as a gallbladder infection in the late 1970s or early 1980s, a heart condition in 2004, and problems with a fatty liver, which he managed by making dietary changes.

(With inputs from agencies)