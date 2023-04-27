Pope Francis permits women to vote at meeting of bishops for first time

Pope Francis for the first time allowed women to cast a vote in the bishops' global meeting to be held in October. This is a historic move which could ensure more inclusiveness in the Roman Catholic Church's decision-making process.

Earlier, the women had permission to attend the synods, which is a papal advisory body, as auditors but did not have any right to vote.

The revolutionary decision, which was announced on Wednesday, will give voting rights to five religious sisters.

The pope additionally decided to include what a Vatican document stated, "70 non-bishop members who represent various groupings of the faithful of the people of God".

The 70 priests, deacons, lay Catholics and religious sisters will be selected by the pope from the list of 140 people who have been recommended by the conferences of the national bishops.

The inclusion of young people was encouraged in the conferences. The Vatican said that 50 per cent of the 70 members should be women.

Around 300 people usually attend the synods, so the bulk of people having voting rights will still be the bishops. However, the change has been remarkable for the institution which has been dominated by males for centuries.

The new rules include two major steps which France took last year so that women can be placed in decision-making positions in the Vatican.

In one rule, a landmark reform was introduced by him which will allow any baptised lay Catholic, men or women, to head most departments of the Vatican as per the new constitution for the central administration of the Holy See.

In another rule introduced last year, three women were named by the Pope to a previously all-male committee which gives him advice in selecting bishops around the world.

For years, the women's groups in the Church have been appealing for the right to vote at the synods, which find resolutions that generally lead to a papa document.

A 2018 synod became a point of discussion when two "brothers", who were not ordained, were permitted to vote as superiors general of their religious orders.

However, Sister Sally Marie Hodgdon, who is an American woman who was also not ordained, was not permitted to vote even though she held the position of superior general of her order.

In 2021, for the first time, a woman was named to the number two position in the Vatican City's governorship by Pope Francis, making Sister Raffaella Petrini the highest-ranked woman in the smallest state. (With inputs from agencies)

