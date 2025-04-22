Pope Francis died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure on Monday at the age of 88. As the world mourns his death, various stories about his life have been doing the rounds on social media - one of them being his childhood love story with his neighbour. Reportedly, it was a heartbreak that led him to the priesthood. Pope Francis was born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina's Buenos Aires on December 17, 1936.

Advertisment

In conversations and books like “On Heaven and Earth” and “The Name of God is Mercy,” Pope Francis confessed to feeling emotions like love during his childhood days and also said that he wanted to start a family.

He reportedly fell in love with Amalia Demonte, who appeared in an interview with the Associated Press and recalled that Pope had sent a love letter to her before he accepted the priesthood.

Amalia shared that Jorge had written her a letter saying, "If I do not marry you, I will become a priest." She also said that he constructed a tiny wooden home with a red roof with the inscription, “This is what I will buy when we get married.”

Advertisment

Read More | Pope Francis' cause of death revealed: Pontiff died of stroke and heart failure, says Vatican

Pope's funeral to be held on Saturday

Meanwhile, the Vatican on Tuesday (Apr 22) confirmed that his funeral will be held at 10 am local time (4:00 am ET) on Saturday. The Vatican also published a photo and video of Pope Francis in his open coffin, dressed in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand.

Advertisment

The first so-called "general congregation", called following the death of Francis, signals the start of a centuries-old tradition that culminates in the election by cardinals of a new pontiff within three weeks. Cardinals of all ages are invited to the congregations, although only those under the age of 80 are eligible to vote for a new pope in the conclave. The conclave should begin no less than 15 and no more than 20 days after the death of the pope.

India began three days of state mourning on Tuesday, meanwhile, his home country, Argentina, prepared for a week of national mourning.

Read More | 'Document recording his life & more': What's in Pope's casket - List of items to be buried with Pope in Rome