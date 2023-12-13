Pope Francis chooses final resting place outside of Vatican

Pope Francis on Wednesday (Dec 13) made a revelation during an interview about his final resting place stating that he has chosen to be buried in a basilica in Rome than being buried alongside his immediate predecessors in St Peter's Basilica.

"The place is already prepared. I want to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore," the pontiff, who turns 87 this weekend, told Mexican broadcaster Televisa's N+ streaming service.

He also revealed his plans to visit Belgium in the year 2024 and also hoped to visit his native places Argentina and Polynesia.

The pontiff's decision on his tomb would make him the first pope to be buried outside of the Vatican in over a century.

Before Francis, Leo XIII eschewed a tomb in St Peter's whose remains lie in the basilica of St John the Lateran in Rome. He died in 1903.

Santa Maria Maggiore is one of the four papal basilicas in Rome and one with which Francis said he felt a "special connection".

Francis used to go there on weekends while visiting Rome before becoming pope. Since being elected in 2013, he prayed there before and after taking a trip and also after undergoing surgery.

As per the Vatican News official media outlet, seven popes have previously been laid to rest in the basilica.

In the interview which was recorded on Tuesday (Dec 12), during which he appeared to be much better, he paid tribute to his predecessor Benedict XVI for having had "the courage" to step down when his health was failing him.

The German pontiff in 2013 became the first pope since the Middle Ages to resign.

Pope Francis calls off Dubai visit for COP28

Earlier, Francis had called off his visit to Dubai for the COP28 climate talks after developing flu-like symptoms.

The Vatican, in a statement, said that he was dealing with the effects of influenza and lung inflammation.

"Although the Holy Father's general clinical picture has improved with regard to his flu-like condition and inflammation of the respiratory tract, doctors have asked the Pope not to make the trip planned for the coming days to Dubai," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

"Pope Francis accepted the doctors' request with great regret and the trip is therefore cancelled," Bruni said.

In recent years, Francis has suffered a series of health issues. Earlier this year, he was hospitalised for pneumonia, characterised by the Vatican as bronchitis requiring intravenous antibiotic treatment. The current health concerns come amidst unusually windy and chilly weather in Rome.