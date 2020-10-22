Pope Francis backs civil union laws for same-sex couples

In this file photo taken on October 7, 2019 Pope Francis ponders during the opening of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region in the Vatican Photograph:( AFP )
According to reports, Francis, when he was the archbishop of Buenos Aires, had opposed legislation to approve same-sex marriages but had supported legal protection for the rights of gay couples.
Pope Francis voiced support for same-sex couples on Wednesday asserting that "these are children of God, they have the right to a family."
In a documentary filmed by Evgeny Afineevsky, the Pope said: "What we have to create is a law of civil union, they have the right to be legally protected. I have defended that."
Pope Francis comments was hailed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said it was "a very positive move."
"Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it," the Pope added in the film.
The Pope had earlier been evasive on same-sex relationships, he had reportedly said earlier in an interview three years ago that it is "always among human beings, and not only in the Church, it has been between a man and a woman. You can't just change that like that."
Francis has invited gay couples to the Vatican on several occasions with his phrase "Who am I to judge?" becoming known widely.
The Pope's stance on gay relationships is divergent from the Vatican's belief which once said "devalues the institution of marriage".