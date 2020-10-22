Pope Francis backs civil union laws for same-sex couples

WION Web Team Vatican Oct 22, 2020, 08.02 AM(IST)

In this file photo taken on October 7, 2019 Pope Francis ponders during the opening of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region in the Vatican Photograph:( AFP )

According to reports, Francis, when he was the archbishop of Buenos Aires, had opposed legislation to approve same-sex marriages but had supported legal protection for the rights of gay couples.

Pope Francis voiced support for same-sex couples on Wednesday asserting that "these are children of God, they have the right to a family."

In a documentary filmed by Evgeny Afineevsky, the Pope said: "What we have to create is a law of civil union, they have the right to be legally protected. I have defended that."

Pope Francis comments was hailed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said it was "a very positive move."

"Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it," the Pope added in the film. 

The Pope had earlier been evasive on same-sex relationships, he had reportedly said earlier in an interview three years ago that it is "always among human beings, and not only in the Church, it has been between a man and a woman. You can't just change that like that."

According to reports, Francis, when he was the archbishop of Buenos Aires, had opposed legislation to approve same-sex marriages but had supported legal protection for the rights of gay couples.

Francis has invited gay couples to the Vatican on several occasions with his phrase "Who am I to judge?" becoming known widely.

The Pope's stance on gay relationships is divergent from the Vatican's belief which once said "devalues the institution of marriage".