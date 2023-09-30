Pope Francis appoints 21 new cardinals to fill highest ranks of Church, calls diversity ‘necessary’

In a move that will further cement Pope Francis’ legacy, he elevated 21 clergymen from distant corners of the world to the rank of cardinal, on Saturday (Sep 30) significantly raising the percentage of electors chosen by him who will have the right to vote for his successor. During the ceremony, Francis also emphasised on diversity and said it is indispensable to the future of the Catholic Church.

Ceremony at St Peter’s Square

In a ceremony at St. Peter’s Square, which is known as a consistory, the pope “created” 21 new cardinals, so-called “Princes of the Church”. Notably, they are now his closest advisers at the Vatican and around the world, one of whom could one day become the successor to the current pontiff.

“The College of Cardinals is called to resemble a symphony orchestra, representing the harmony and synodality of the Church,” said the 86-year-old pope. He added, “Diversity is necessary; it is indispensable. However, each sound must contribute to the common design.”

The 21 new cardinals include diplomats, close advisers and administrators. There are now 137 cardinal electors out of which 73 per cent have been selected by Francis.

The selection of the new cardinals was closely watched as an indication of the priorities and position of the Church and with a majority of them chosen by Francis, there are higher chances of the next pope sharing a similar vision of a more progressive and inclusive Church.

This was the ninth consistory since Francis in 2013 was named head of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics.

Each of the 21 new so-called “Princes of the Church,” one by one knelt before the pope who then bestowed on them the two symbols of their high office – a ring of office and the red, three-blade hat known as a “biretta”.

Who has the pope chosen?

Notably, 18 of the 21 of the new cardinals are under the age of 80 making them eligible under Church law to enter a secret conclave to elect the next pope after Francis’ death or resignation, and are known as “cardinal electors.”

The new cardinals come from the United States, France, Italy, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain, Colombia, South Sudan, Hong Kong, Poland, Malaysia, Tanzania, Venezuela, and Portugal.

It is also worth noting that throughout his papacy, Francis has sought to create a more inclusive and universal Church, looking past Europe in regions like Africa, Asia and Latin America to fill the Church’s highest ranks.

“He is looking for cardinals who correspond to the times. These are people who have all taken a step away from the Church of the past, who positively ensure a break,” an informed observer of the Holy See told news agency AFP.

Arguably one of the most significant appointments, on Saturday was that of Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan of Hong Kong since he is said to have major links to the Catholic Church in communist China.

This comes as the Vatican is trying to improve conditions for Catholics in China and months after the bishop made his historic visit to Beijing in April.

(With inputs from agencies)





