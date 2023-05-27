Pope Francis accepts Paris Archbishop Aupetit's resignation, appoints temporary replacement

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris, who voluntarily offered to step down to prevent further divisions within the church.

The resignation was submitted in the wake of an article published in the weekly magazine Le Point, which accused Archbishop Aupetit of mismanaging his archdiocese and engaging in an affair with a woman during his time as vicar general. Who will take Archbishop Michel Aupetit's place Pope Francis has appointed retired Archbishop Georges Pontier as the temporary leader of the Paris archdiocese.

Archbishop Pontier, aged 78, previously served as the apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Avignon following the early retirement of Archbishop Jean-Pierre Marie Cattenoz amid deep divisions and financial difficulties. The circumstances surrounding Archbishop Aupetit's resignation As per the National Catholic Reporter, back in November, 70-year-old Archbishop Aupetit confirmed to France's Catholic La Croix daily that he had submitted his resignation to the pope and was awaiting his response.

Archbishop Aupetit has acknowledged that his behaviour towards the unnamed woman "may have been ambiguous" but denies any intimate or sexual relationship. He said that he is stepping down to preserve the unity of the diocese and to prevent becoming a source of division.

"I've put my position in the Holy Father's hands to preserve the diocese since I should serve unity as a bishop," he said.

"This is not because of what I should or should not have done in the past, but to avoid division if I myself become a source of division."

Talking to AFP, the Paris Archdiocese too confirmed that there was no romantic or sexual relationship involved and clarified that Archbishop Aupetit's letter to the pope was an act of humility rather than an admission of guilt.

During an interview with the archdiocese's Radio Notre Dame in late November, Archbishop Aupetit admitted that he had "managed the situation badly with a certain person," but emphasised that he did not lead a double life.

"Those who knew me and shared my daily life will testify I did not lead a double life," he said.

He acknowledged the possibility of facing resentment for his decisions as the archbishop but said that those working with him had been shocked by Le Point's accusations of negligence. Aupetit's time as Archbishop Archbishop Aupetit, a native of Versailles, assumed the position in January 2018, succeeding Cardinal Andre Vingt-Trois, who retired the previous December.

Since his appointment, the archbishop has come to be known for his staunch opposition to liberal legislation on topics such as abortion, euthanasia, and bioethics. He has also faced criticism for the closure of a progressive Catholic pastoral centre in Paris earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

