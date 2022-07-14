Poops, sorry! Twitter uses Elon Musk's poop emoji as evidence against him

The legal fight between social media giant Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken an interesting turn. Both are in a legal fight over the acquisition of Twitter. Now, as per report by Fox Business, Twitter has used a poop emoji posted by Elon Musk as an evidence against him in the lawsuit. Twitter alleges in its lawsuit that Musk tried to disparage him. The poop emoji in question was posted by Elon Musk as a reply to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's tweet on May 16.

“We suspend over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter. We also lock millions of accounts each week that we suspect may be spam – if they can’t pass human verification challenges (captchas, phone verification, etc),” he tweeted.

"The hard challenge is that many accounts which look fake superficially – are actually real people. And some of the spam accounts which are actually the most dangerous – and cause the most harm to our users – can look totally legitimate on the surface," he added.

Musk had reacted with poop emoji.

Unfortunately, we don’t believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can’t share). Externally, it’s not even possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs on any given day. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022 ×

In its lawsuit, Twitter has alleged that since the acquisition deal was inked between Twitter and Elon Musk, the latter had repeatedly disparaged the social media company. This, says Twitter, created business risk in addition to downward pressure on its share price.

Also Read | Is Twitter down? Users report serious access problems

Elon Musk had offered to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion. But as days passed, it emerged that both parties had difference of opinions over the issue of fake accounts. Musk recently terminated his offer to but Twitter. Twitter has now sued Musk and asked the courts to compel him to follow through on his initial agreement.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE