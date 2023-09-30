Polls in Burkina Faso will only be held when...: Junta leader

Burkina Faso's military junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore said on Friday (Sep 29) that the promised elections will only be held in the country once the security situation permits. In an interview, Captain Traore was asked, "Are you saying that as long as there is no security, there will be no elections?" Replying to this question, he said, "No, there won't be an election concentrated solely in Ouagadougou, Bougouriba and a few surrounding towns. All Burkinabes must choose their president. Those who are going to apply must be able to go anywhere in Burkina, for the people of Burkina. That's it, go and campaign and all that."

He highlighted that the junta has to ensure security first, adding that the junta took over the country for security so that citizens could live with dignity and peace of mind.

"And once (security) that's assured, people will be able to move around freely, go where they want, do their campaigning. And then, allow all the people of Burkina Faso to choose their president. That's what we want,” Traore added.

Junta supporters mark first anniversary of coup

Ibrahim Traore's remarks came as hundreds of supporters of the military junta marked the first anniversary of the coup on Friday. Traore took power on Sept. 30 last year, ousting the leader of another coup who had seized power eight months earlier.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, supporters gathered at the Place de la Nation waving Burkinabe flags. Some held signs with pictures of Traore. The rebellions were welcomed by many citizens fed up with worsening insecurity and disillusioned by their government.

A few days back, the military junta said it had thwarted a coup attempt against it, and that investigations were underway to determine who was behind the plot.

(With inputs from agencies)

