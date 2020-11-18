Politics of Hijab: New Zealand vs the world

In 2008, the New Zealand police introduced the turban to its uniform. In 2020, it has introduced the hijab to its uniform. The hijab has been a subject of some very heated debates across the world. Leading European countries have banned its citizens from sporting the hijab in public.

Which are these countries? And why does New Zealand differ with them on the issue?

In March 2019, a white supremacist gunned down 50 people at two mosques in the city of Christchurch. The brutal attack shook New Zealand and the entire world.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made it clear that her country's spirit of diversity and its secular values will not be shaken by the attack.

The New Zealand police has now officially introduced hijab as a part of its uniform. Constable Zeena Ali has become the first woman to sport a specially-designed hijab with her police uniform: a decision which 30-year-old Zeena says will encourage other muslim women to join the police force.

Also read: New Zealand police includes Hijab in uniforms to encourage women to join forces

The New Zealand police is winning praise for once again upholding diversity within its ranks. In 2008, it had introduced the turban into its uniform. Constable Jagmohan Malhi became the first officer to wear it on duty.

New Zealand is sending out a strong message by allowing all its citizens to fully embrace their religious identity. But globally, the policies on donning religious clothing especially the hijab differ starkly.

France

France is home to the biggest muslim population in Europe. But it was the first country to ban anyone from wearing the hijab. In 2011 - it passed a law which prohibited women from wearing a full-face veil in public.

To this day - no French citizen is allowed to wear religious clothing or cover their face in public.

Austria

In Austria, face veils have been banned since 2017, and all Austrian citizens are required to show their facial features from chin to hairline. Failing to do so can lead to a fine of upto 150 euros.

Denmark

In Denmark, full face veils have been illegal since 2018. People who break the law face fines upto 135 euros -- which can increase for repeat offenders.

The Netherlands

In the Netherlands, the ban not only applies to veils and burqas but also to full-face helmets and balaclavas. If you still decide to cover your face with a veil you will be fined 150 euros.

Several other countries are wrestling with the issue of hijab. - a debate which has been reignited following New Zealand's decision.